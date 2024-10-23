Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Rising Tensions and Humanitarian Struggles

Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in significant casualties and humanitarian challenges. Twenty people were killed in recent strikes, and efforts to launch a polio vaccination campaign are stalled. The situation is dire, with intense bombardments and displacements significantly impacting civilians and healthcare services.

Israeli military operations intensified across Gaza, resulting in at least 20 casualties on Wednesday. The northern parts of the enclave are under severe siege, impacting hospitals and refugee shelters. Officials announced a suspension of the planned polio vaccination campaign due to ongoing bombardments and mass displacements, affecting access to necessary healthcare.

The recent escalation began with efforts to halt the regrouping of Hamas fighters, with operations growing more intense following the death of Hamas chief Yahya Al-Sinwar. Allies, including the U.S., have expressed hopes for peace but have yet to see a de-escalation in hostilities. The Gaza health ministry reported over 650 deaths since the offensive's initiation.

International calls for increased humanitarian aid persist. However, Gaza's healthcare system remains severely constrained, with a significant lack of medical supplies and essential resources. The conflict, sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel earlier this month, continues to wreak havoc, displacing nearly the entire population as the civilian death toll approaches 43,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

