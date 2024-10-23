Left Menu

NATO Membership Off the Table for Ukraine in Russia Talks

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Ukraine's potential NATO membership is not open for discussion with Russia. She emphasized that halting Western arms supplies to Kyiv could lead to an end to the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:23 IST
  • Russia

Russia has made it clear that Ukraine's potential membership in NATO will not be a topic of discussion in any negotiations with the Kremlin. This declaration came from Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, during a statement on Wednesday.

Zakharova further called on Western countries to cease the supply of weapons to Kyiv, arguing that such a move would help bring the ongoing conflict to a resolution.

Her comments come amid growing international tensions and ongoing conflict, with the West actively supporting Ukraine through military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

