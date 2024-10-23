NATO Membership Off the Table for Ukraine in Russia Talks

Russia has made it clear that Ukraine's potential membership in NATO will not be a topic of discussion in any negotiations with the Kremlin. This declaration came from Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, during a statement on Wednesday.

Zakharova further called on Western countries to cease the supply of weapons to Kyiv, arguing that such a move would help bring the ongoing conflict to a resolution.

Her comments come amid growing international tensions and ongoing conflict, with the West actively supporting Ukraine through military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)