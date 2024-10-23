Bail Granted to Former First Lady Bushra Bibi in Corruption Case

In a significant legal development, Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been granted bail by a Pakistani high court. The decision pertains to the Toshakhana corruption case, which has seen Bibi accused of profiting illegally from the sale of state gifts.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court approved the bail plea, requiring a surety bond of Rs1 million for the 50-year-old former first lady. This decision arrives nearly nine months after Bibi's arrest following the couple's 14-year jail sentence for corruption handed down on January 31.

The investigation officer from the Federal Investigation Agency confirmed no further interrogation was needed, thus supporting the bail grant. The indictment against Khan and Bibi was delayed due to security, rescheduled for October 26. Sources indicate Bibi is not sought in other cases, allowing her release post bail bond submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)