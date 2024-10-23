Left Menu

North Korea-Russia Troop Alliance Sparks Global Tensions

The United States has evidence of North Korean troops in Russia, with 3,000 soldiers reportedly sent to support the Kremlin in Ukraine. South Korea's intelligence agency confirms these numbers, amid concerns over increasing military ties between North Korea and Russia, which could escalate tensions internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:54 IST
In a significant development, the United States has stated for the first time that it has seen evidence of North Korean troops in Russia. This revelation was made on Wednesday, amid South Korean lawmakers' claims that approximately 3,000 soldiers have been dispatched to bolster the Kremlin's efforts in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, speaking in Rome, stressed the seriousness of North Korean troop deployments alongside Russian forces, although the exact nature of their activities remains unclear. Meanwhile, South Korean intelligence has indicated that Pyongyang promised a total of 10,000 troops to Russia, further raising alarm bells.

As international concern grows, questions about the implications of North Korea's military involvement with Russia mount. This development could indicate manpower challenges within the Russian military and has led to warnings from global leaders, including Germany and South Korea, about potential violations of international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

