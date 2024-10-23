Left Menu

Spanish President's Historic Visit to India: Strengthening Bilateral Bonds

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez will visit India from October 27-29, engaging in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance bilateral ties. The visit includes inaugurating a new aircraft assembly plant in Vadodara and interactions with trade leaders in Mumbai, aiming to solidify cooperation across multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez is set to embark on his maiden official visit to India from October 27-29. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations, as President Sanchez will engage in delegation-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.

This historic visit comes 18 years after the last visit of a Spanish President to India. Highlighting the significance of the trip, both leaders will jointly inaugurate the Final Assembly Line Plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara, a key 'Make in India' aviation initiative developed in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Spain.

President Sanchez's itinerary also includes a visit to Mumbai, where he will meet with trade and industry leaders, as well as think tanks and the film industry. His visit is anticipated to result in several agreements designed to boost cooperation across sectors such as trade, IT, defence, and renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

