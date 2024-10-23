Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

In an effort to mend strained diplomatic ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Wednesday during the BRICS summit in Russia. This meeting marked their first formal talks in five years, signaling an intent to resolve the rifts caused by a 2020 military clash along their disputed Himalayan frontier.

The meeting in Kazan followed a recent agreement between New Delhi and Beijing to alleviate military tensions in the Ladakh region. Chinese state media reported Xi's call for enhanced communication and cooperation to address mutual conflicts, echoing Modi's emphasis on peace, stability, and reciprocal understanding as foundations for their relationship.

The diplomatic thaw is expected to impact broader political and economic relations, potentially leading to increased Chinese investment in India. The two nations, both nuclear powers, have committed to reducing military presence along their borders, a significant step after years of escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)