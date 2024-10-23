Left Menu

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to enhance diplomatic relations and cooperation. Their conversation marks the first formal talks in five years, aiming to resolve border conflicts that strained relations after a deadly clash in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:31 IST
In an effort to mend strained diplomatic ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Wednesday during the BRICS summit in Russia. This meeting marked their first formal talks in five years, signaling an intent to resolve the rifts caused by a 2020 military clash along their disputed Himalayan frontier.

The meeting in Kazan followed a recent agreement between New Delhi and Beijing to alleviate military tensions in the Ladakh region. Chinese state media reported Xi's call for enhanced communication and cooperation to address mutual conflicts, echoing Modi's emphasis on peace, stability, and reciprocal understanding as foundations for their relationship.

The diplomatic thaw is expected to impact broader political and economic relations, potentially leading to increased Chinese investment in India. The two nations, both nuclear powers, have committed to reducing military presence along their borders, a significant step after years of escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

