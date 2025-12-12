Helicopter Services in Ladakh: A New Era of Connectivity and Tourism

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, inaugurated expanded B-3 helicopter services, aiming to enhance connectivity and bolster tourism in the Union Territory's remote areas.

Gupta emphasized that the service expansion is crucial given Ladakh's challenging geography and extreme weather, offering residents a necessary mode of transport rather than a luxury.

Officials confirmed that new routes and subsidized fares will facilitate easier travel, benefiting locals and tourists alike, while the service is expected to significantly enhance the region's tourism by providing access to its scenic and cultural sites.

