Bombay HC Blasts Misuse of Legal Charges in Handore Hit-and-Run Case

The Bombay High Court ordered the release of Ganesh Handore, arrested for a hit-and-run incident, from jail, questioning the seriousness of charges applied. The court criticized invoking an attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against him as misuse, and called for a police affidavit on his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has ordered the immediate release of Ganesh Handore, son of Congress Rajya Sabha member Chandrakant Handore, who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case. The court condemned the police for charging him with an attempt to commit culpable homicide, labeling it as a 'classic case' of legal provision misuse.

Handore was initially charged with rash and negligent driving, but authorities later slapped a non-bailable charge of culpable homicide attempt against him. Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan expressed doubts over the applicability of this charge, as the incident appeared to be a case of rash driving without alcohol involvement.

The court's order comes after the defense argued Handore suffered from medical issues and contested the validity of his arrest. A division bench has scheduled a hearing for November, demanding a police affidavit to justify the decision to escalate charges against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

