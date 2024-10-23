Court Rejects Sachin Waze's Bid as Approver in Money Laundering Case
A special court denied Sachin Waze's request to become an approver in a money-laundering case involving Anil Deshmukh. Although allowed in a related case in 2022, Waze's plea was rejected by Judge A U Kadam. The Enforcement Directorate alleges money laundering involving Deshmukh and Waze from Mumbai establishments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A special court in Maharashtra has rejected former police officer Sachin Waze's plea to become an approver in a money-laundering case implicating NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.
The decision was delivered by special judge A U Kadam, who presides over Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases. Details of the ruling are awaited.
The Enforcement Directorate claims that Deshmukh collected substantial sums from Mumbai establishments with Waze's assistance, and funneled the funds into an educational trust connected to Deshmukh's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB's $42 Million Boost for Maharashtra's Coastal Protection
Congress Aims for Revival in Maharashtra Amid Haryana Election Trends
Rallying Point: The Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme's Impact on Maharashtra Elections
Government setting fake narratives in Maharashtra through advertisements: Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena MP Blasts Congress for Caste Politics, Lauds Maharashtra Government's Progress