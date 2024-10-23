Court Rejects Sachin Waze's Bid as Approver in Money Laundering Case

A special court in Maharashtra has rejected former police officer Sachin Waze's plea to become an approver in a money-laundering case implicating NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

The decision was delivered by special judge A U Kadam, who presides over Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases. Details of the ruling are awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate claims that Deshmukh collected substantial sums from Mumbai establishments with Waze's assistance, and funneled the funds into an educational trust connected to Deshmukh's family.

