Court Rejects Sachin Waze's Bid as Approver in Money Laundering Case

A special court denied Sachin Waze's request to become an approver in a money-laundering case involving Anil Deshmukh. Although allowed in a related case in 2022, Waze's plea was rejected by Judge A U Kadam. The Enforcement Directorate alleges money laundering involving Deshmukh and Waze from Mumbai establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Maharashtra has rejected former police officer Sachin Waze's plea to become an approver in a money-laundering case implicating NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

The decision was delivered by special judge A U Kadam, who presides over Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases. Details of the ruling are awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate claims that Deshmukh collected substantial sums from Mumbai establishments with Waze's assistance, and funneled the funds into an educational trust connected to Deshmukh's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

