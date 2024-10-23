Left Menu

Social Media Misleads with Altered Image in India-Canada Diplomatic Standoff

An image falsely claiming that BJP supporters protested outside Canara Bank, mistaking it for a Canadian bank, was debunked by PTI Fact Check Desk. The image was digitally altered, originally showing a protest in Ooty against civic authorities. The ongoing India-Canada tensions involve allegations of political assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In the midst of escalating tensions between India and Canada, a manipulated photo misled social media users claiming a mistaken protest outside a Canara Bank by BJP supporters.

An investigation by the PTI Fact Check Desk revealed the image was an altered version of an old photo depicting a protest in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. The demonstration originally involved BJP supporters contesting the removal of a party-erected pillar by local civic authorities.

This incident coincides with the diplomatic fallout from accusations surrounding the death of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The dispute has seen diplomatic expulsions between the two nations, highlighting the ongoing strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

