Justice Simon Moore Appointed as New Chair of Electoral Commission

"Justice Moore brings a high level of legal acumen, decision-making ability, strategic planning skills, and unquestionable personal integrity and independence to the role," said Minister Goldsmith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:58 IST
Justice Simon Moore Appointed as New Chair of Electoral Commission
Minister Goldsmith expressed gratitude to outgoing Chair Dame Marie Shroff for her dedicated years of service to the Electoral Commission and the public sector.
Justice Simon Moore KC has been appointed as the new chair of the Electoral Commission, announced Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. The House agreed to the appointment today, recognizing Justice Moore's strong legal expertise and leadership.

"Justice Moore brings a high level of legal acumen, decision-making ability, strategic planning skills, and unquestionable personal integrity and independence to the role," said Minister Goldsmith.

Justice Moore retired from the High Court Bench in October 2023 but will continue to serve under an acting warrant until the end of the year. His legal career began in 1982 as a staff solicitor at Meredith Connell, where he became a partner just three years later. He went on to serve as chairman of partners from 2003 until his High Court appointment in 2014.

Minister Goldsmith expressed gratitude to outgoing Chair Dame Marie Shroff for her dedicated years of service to the Electoral Commission and the public sector.

Justice Moore will officially take up his five-year term as Chair on November 18, 2024, succeeding Dame Shroff in overseeing the Commission's work in ensuring the integrity of New Zealand’s electoral processes.

