Left Menu

Judith Collins to Address Constitutional and Rule of Law Challenges at Western Sydney University

In her speech, Ms. Collins will also explore the evolution of New Zealand's constitution and highlight the differences between the constitutional structures of New Zealand and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:47 IST
Judith Collins to Address Constitutional and Rule of Law Challenges at Western Sydney University
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Attorney-General Judith Collins is set to travel to Sydney to speak at Western Sydney University, where she will address the growing constitutional and rule of law challenges in today's complex global environment.

"It is timely to take the opportunity to discuss constitutional and rule of law challenges," said Ms. Collins. "We find ourselves in increasingly complex times due to factors such as rising global conflict, climate change, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid evolution of new technologies. These developments present significant challenges to the rule of law, highlighting its critical role in maintaining order and justice."

In her speech, Ms. Collins will also explore the evolution of New Zealand's constitution and highlight the differences between the constitutional structures of New Zealand and Australia. She emphasized the importance of mutual understanding: "There is significant value in New Zealand and Australia being aware of and learning from each other’s constitutional experience."

Collins will be joined by distinguished figures, including Western Sydney University Vice Chancellor Professor George Williams and former High Court of Australia Justice Michael Kirby, to share insights into constitutional law and governance.

Ms. Collins departs for Sydney today and will return to New Zealand tomorrow.

 

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024