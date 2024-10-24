Judith Collins to Address Constitutional and Rule of Law Challenges at Western Sydney University

Attorney-General Judith Collins is set to travel to Sydney to speak at Western Sydney University, where she will address the growing constitutional and rule of law challenges in today's complex global environment.

"It is timely to take the opportunity to discuss constitutional and rule of law challenges," said Ms. Collins. "We find ourselves in increasingly complex times due to factors such as rising global conflict, climate change, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid evolution of new technologies. These developments present significant challenges to the rule of law, highlighting its critical role in maintaining order and justice."

In her speech, Ms. Collins will also explore the evolution of New Zealand's constitution and highlight the differences between the constitutional structures of New Zealand and Australia. She emphasized the importance of mutual understanding: "There is significant value in New Zealand and Australia being aware of and learning from each other’s constitutional experience."

Collins will be joined by distinguished figures, including Western Sydney University Vice Chancellor Professor George Williams and former High Court of Australia Justice Michael Kirby, to share insights into constitutional law and governance.

Ms. Collins departs for Sydney today and will return to New Zealand tomorrow.