High Court Seeks Regulatory Framework for Concert Ticket Resale

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Centre to respond to a plea requesting the establishment of a regulatory structure to oversee the resale of concert tickets, aiming to curb illegal selling practices.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued notices to the Union ministries as well as private entities like Stubhub Inc, Viagogo Entertainment Inc, and Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, based on the petitioner's appeal.

The court has instructed the filing of responses within four weeks, scheduling the hearing alongside a similar case on February 18, 2025, concerning the unauthorized sale of tickets for high-demand events such as Coldplay's concerts. The call for robust measures is highlighted by ongoing black-market sales, exacerbated by online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)