India's Cleanliness Drive: A Revenue Bonanza and Space Liberation

The Indian government's month-long special cleanliness drive has proven successful, amassing over Rs 100 crore in revenue through scrap disposal, an official has announced. In addition, this extensive initiative has led to the elimination of more than 12 lakh files and the freeing up of 97.2 lakh square feet of office space.

Special Campaign 4.0, which runs from October 2 to 31, exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for institutionalizing cleanliness, or 'swachhata', and decreasing pending tasks in government operations. According to V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, significant progress has been made across numerous government departments after two weeks.

The campaign is recognized as India's largest government-to-government effort, covering 2.7 lakh offices. The initiative has catalyzed several innovative reforms, with aims to permanently enhance cleanliness practices post-campaign, and improve work environments by reducing bureaucracy and increasing efficiency.

