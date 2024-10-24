Left Menu

India's Cleanliness Drive: A Revenue Bonanza and Space Liberation

The ongoing special cleanliness campaign in India has generated over Rs 100 crore from scrap disposal and freed 97.2 lakh sq feet of space. The campaign, which runs from October 2-31, aims to institutionalize 'swachhata' and reduce government file pendency, covering 2.7 lakh offices so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:38 IST
India's Cleanliness Drive: A Revenue Bonanza and Space Liberation
Swachhata Hi Seva campaign Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's month-long special cleanliness drive has proven successful, amassing over Rs 100 crore in revenue through scrap disposal, an official has announced. In addition, this extensive initiative has led to the elimination of more than 12 lakh files and the freeing up of 97.2 lakh square feet of office space.

Special Campaign 4.0, which runs from October 2 to 31, exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for institutionalizing cleanliness, or 'swachhata', and decreasing pending tasks in government operations. According to V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, significant progress has been made across numerous government departments after two weeks.

The campaign is recognized as India's largest government-to-government effort, covering 2.7 lakh offices. The initiative has catalyzed several innovative reforms, with aims to permanently enhance cleanliness practices post-campaign, and improve work environments by reducing bureaucracy and increasing efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024