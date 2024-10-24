Tragedy in Lebanon: Israeli Strike Kills Troops Amid Growing Conflict

An Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of three Lebanese soldiers on Thursday, adding to the tensions in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The attack took place in southern Lebanon while the soldiers were assisting wounded individuals from earlier offensives.

The incident coincided with a conference in Paris aimed at gathering international support for the Lebanese army, which is viewed as critical in achieving a ceasefire and long-term peace. The Lebanese army, which receives U.S. support, is trying to maintain order in the Hezbollah-dominated south.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing the need for humanitarian aid and military assistance. The international community, including the U.S., urged restraint from Israel and underscored the importance of protecting Lebanese forces and U.N. peacekeeping missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)