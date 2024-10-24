Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Georgia Amid Pre-Election Raids

Amid rising tensions before elections, Georgian authorities raided Concentrix and searched homes of Atlantic Council employees. This follows a controversial 'foreign agents' law and increasing pressure on civil society. Opposition parties aim to challenge the ruling party's dominance, which could alter Georgia's geopolitical alignment.

In a move triggering widespread concern, Georgian authorities conducted raids on U.S. company Concentrix's local office and searched homes of employees linked to the Atlantic Council, as tensions peak ahead of the country's imminent parliamentary elections.

The searches, linked to investigative actions by the Finance Ministry, come just days before an election seen as pivotal for Georgia's geopolitical future. The ruling Georgian Dream party, led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, faces stiff opposition intending to shift the balance of power.

Further complicating political tensions, Georgia's controversial 'foreign agents' law has attracted condemnation for its potential to impede civil society activities, casting a shadow over the nation's democratic course and relationship with Western allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

