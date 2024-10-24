Mormugao Port Authority Recognized Globally for Green Shipping Initiative under Environment Ship Index

Mormugao Port Authority has earned global recognition as an incentive provider on the prestigious Environment Ship Index (ESI) portal, an initiative acknowledged by the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH). This achievement underscores the port's dedication to promoting environmentally friendly practices among seagoing vessels and aligns with global efforts to reduce air emissions in the maritime sector.

As India’s first port to introduce Green Ship Incentives through the ESI, Mormugao Port launched its innovative incentive program, ‘Harit Shrey,’ in October 2023. The program offers discounts on port charges to ships based on their ESI scores, rewarding those that demonstrate superior environmental performance. The initiative is part of a broader movement to encourage sustainable shipping and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with international environmental goals.

Global Recognition and Leadership in Green Shipping

In August 2024, the Secretary General of IAPH praised Mormugao Port for its leadership in joining the ESI Programme and for raising awareness of green shipping incentives in the region. Mormugao has positioned itself as a trailblazer in Asia, joining the ranks of Japan and Oman, which also offer similar incentives to promote environmentally responsible maritime practices.

The port’s ‘Harit Shrey’ scheme has already benefitted numerous vessels since its inception, providing financial incentives for ships that comply with stricter environmental standards. These incentives are part of a long-term effort to reduce carbon emissions and other pollutants from shipping activities, contributing to global climate action goals.

Commitment to Sustainability and Global Impact

Mormugao Port Authority has further cemented its commitment to sustainability by submitting the ‘Harit Shrey’ scheme for consideration in the IAPH Sustainability Awards under the World Port Sustainability Programme (WPSP). This move highlights the port's dedication to sustainable practices and its ambition to set a new standard for Indian and international ports alike.

This recognition not only enhances Mormugao Port’s reputation but also places India at the forefront of global efforts to reduce the environmental impact of maritime operations. Through its pioneering initiatives, Mormugao Port is contributing to international efforts to lower carbon emissions, improve air quality, and promote green shipping practices across the region and beyond.