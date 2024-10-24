Left Menu

Court Upholds Key Parts of NY Gun Law in Groundbreaking Decision

A federal appeals court in Manhattan upheld significant parts of New York's comprehensive gun law, allowing bans in sensitive areas like schools and theaters. However, it rejected prohibitions on guns in private-public locations, with this ruling reflecting Supreme Court precedents about constitutional protections for gun owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:32 IST
In a decisive move, the federal appeals court in Manhattan reaffirmed most of New York's broad gun control law. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court unanimously decided that the state could prohibit firearms in sensitive areas, including schools, parks, and theaters.

New York's legislation, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in mid-2022, faced scrutiny following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling that broadened 2nd Amendment rights. This ruling mandated that courts look at historical justifications for new gun restrictions.

Despite some parts of the law being struck down, the court's decision aligns closely with evolving Supreme Court guidelines, especially after the U.S. v. Rahimi case, which limited gun ownership in instances of domestic violence restraining orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

