Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Delhi Tree Felling Discrepancies
The Indian Supreme Court has ordered Delhi's Lieutenant Governor and the former Vice-Chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority to provide specific disclosures on when they learned about unauthorized tree felling in Delhi's Ridge. This order follows inconsistencies in their statements regarding the dates they became aware of the issue.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India spotlighted discrepancies in statements from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and ex-Vice-Chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority, Subhasish Panda, regarding when they learned about unauthorized tree felling in the city's Ridge area.
In a session overseen by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, the bench directed Saxena and Panda to deliver a 'specific disclosure' concerning the dates they were informed of the tree felling. The court also demanded an affidavit detailing the inconsistencies and required all original documents be submitted for review. This inquiry ties to an allegation of contempt raised by petitioners suspecting deception.
The inquiry unraveled apparent contradictions over various reports, where earlier communication suggested awareness in April, preceding claims of notification from June. While the Lieutenant Governor acknowledged a delayed realization and affirmed disciplinary measures against officials, the spotlight remains on clarifications due by November 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invites chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah to take oath of office on October 16.
Will seek personal affidavit of DDA chairperson and LG on felling of trees in Delhi's ridge area: SC.
SC asks Delhi LG and ex DDA vice-chairman to specifically disclose when they learnt about tree felling in Delhi Ridge area.
SC notes discrepancy in dates over Delhi LG learning about tree felling in Delhi Ridge area, seeks clarification.