Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Delhi Tree Felling Discrepancies

The Supreme Court of India spotlighted discrepancies in statements from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and ex-Vice-Chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority, Subhasish Panda, regarding when they learned about unauthorized tree felling in the city's Ridge area.

In a session overseen by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, the bench directed Saxena and Panda to deliver a 'specific disclosure' concerning the dates they were informed of the tree felling. The court also demanded an affidavit detailing the inconsistencies and required all original documents be submitted for review. This inquiry ties to an allegation of contempt raised by petitioners suspecting deception.

The inquiry unraveled apparent contradictions over various reports, where earlier communication suggested awareness in April, preceding claims of notification from June. While the Lieutenant Governor acknowledged a delayed realization and affirmed disciplinary measures against officials, the spotlight remains on clarifications due by November 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)