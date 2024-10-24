Left Menu

Czech Republic Seals Landmark Treaty with Vatican

The Czech Republic has finalized a treaty with the Vatican, addressing previously contentious issues such as preferential treatment of the Catholic Church. Signed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the agreement awaits parliamentary and presidential approval. The treaty underlines religious freedoms and recognizes Catholic marriages.

The Czech Republic has joined the ranks of nations establishing formal agreements with the Vatican, as Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Cardinal Pietro Parolin signed a groundbreaking treaty. The agreement, marking a significant step in diplomatic relations, was signed on Thursday in Prague.

The initiative faced opposition years ago when Parliament raised objections about potential favoritism towards the Catholic Church—a major concern in one of Europe's most atheist countries. However, Prime Minister Fiala described the treaty as "balanced" and aligned with the nation's legal framework.

The treaty, which still requires ratification by both houses of Parliament and President Petr Pavel, aims to secure religious freedoms, including the recognition of Catholic marriages and the provision of religious services in various state institutions. Similar treaties have been established with 64 countries globally, according to the Czech government.

