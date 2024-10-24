Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces launched a series of attacks in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, leaving at least four dead and ten wounded, according to regional authorities.

In Kupiansk, located in the northeastern Kharkiv region, a thermobaric ammunition strike injured ten individuals, with one woman succumbing to her injuries, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov revealed via Telegram. The attack, which targeted areas near a shop and the town market, also damaged a two-storey retail building, over a dozen kiosks, and the windows of nearby residences.

Further south, Russian shelling claimed three lives near the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, as confirmed by governor Vadym Filashkin. Recent months have seen Russian troops advancing closer to Pokrovsk, now just 8 km from its outskirts, as tensions heighten along the front line.

(With inputs from agencies.)