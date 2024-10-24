Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of at least four people, with ten more injured. The assaults are focused on Kupiansk and Pokrovsk, strategic locations in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, amidst an advancing Russian military front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:50 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces launched a series of attacks in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, leaving at least four dead and ten wounded, according to regional authorities.

In Kupiansk, located in the northeastern Kharkiv region, a thermobaric ammunition strike injured ten individuals, with one woman succumbing to her injuries, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov revealed via Telegram. The attack, which targeted areas near a shop and the town market, also damaged a two-storey retail building, over a dozen kiosks, and the windows of nearby residences.

Further south, Russian shelling claimed three lives near the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, as confirmed by governor Vadym Filashkin. Recent months have seen Russian troops advancing closer to Pokrovsk, now just 8 km from its outskirts, as tensions heighten along the front line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024