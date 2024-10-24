Notre-Dame's New Entry Fee Proposal Sparks Debate
France's culture minister suggests charging visitors a fee to enter Notre-Dame cathedral to fund church maintenance. The proposal aligns with national identity and seeks to raise 75 million euros annually. The initiative also considers higher fees for non-EU tourists visiting non-religious landmarks.
In a move to sustain France's historic religious landmarks, Culture Minister Rachida Dati has proposed a nominal fee for visitors to Notre-Dame cathedral. This initiative aims to generate approximately 75 million euros annually for maintenance efforts.
The suggestion comes amid efforts to rebuild Notre-Dame after a devastating fire and highlights France's commitment to its cultural identity, where the state is responsible for maintaining 15,000 historic religious monuments that are typically free to visitors.
While opinions vary, with tourists like Soraya Arango voicing opposition, others, such as Jean-Marie Delprat, back the financial necessity for conservation. Dati's proposal also suggests higher fees for non-EU tourists at cultural sites to aid heritage preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
