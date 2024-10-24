Left Menu

Commonwealth Summit: Addressing the Echoes of the Past with a Forward-Looking Agenda

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, Caribbean leaders are renewing calls for reparations over the trans-Atlantic slave trade, putting pressure on the UK. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III face scrutiny at the summit, amid ongoing discussions on climate and historical accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:06 IST
As the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting kicks off in Samoa, Britain's leadership finds itself at the center of an unexpected storm over reparations for the trans-Atlantic slave trade, an issue championed by Caribbean leaders.

Although British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had indicated that reparations were not on the official agenda, discussions are set to challenge his stance. While Starmer aims to focus on climate action and present-day challenges, Caribbean leaders push for candid dialogue on historical injustices.

The summit, attended by King Charles III, who is fighting cancer, highlights the complexities Britain faces in addressing its colonial past while fostering cooperation among the diverse nations of the Commonwealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

