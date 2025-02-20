Left Menu

Gulf Leaders Assemble for Riyadh Summit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has invited Gulf Arab leaders, along with Egypt and Jordan, for a 'brotherly unofficial' meeting in Riyadh. This gathering will focus on preparations for the emergency Arab summit in Egypt on March 4, addressing developments in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:01 IST
Gulf Leaders Assemble for Riyadh Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extends an invitation to Gulf Arab leaders, alongside representatives from Egypt and Jordan, for an unofficial 'brotherly' meeting in Riyadh. This strategic assembly is poised to set the stage for upcoming discussions of pressing regional issues.

The meeting is scheduled ahead of an emergency Arab summit, which will be hosted by Egypt on March 4. The primary focus of these high-level dialogues will be recent developments in the longstanding Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Observers view this initiative by the Saudi Crown Prince as a crucial step towards achieving regional solidarity and fostering collaborative efforts amongst Arab nations to address shared challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025