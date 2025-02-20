Gulf Leaders Assemble for Riyadh Summit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extends an invitation to Gulf Arab leaders, alongside representatives from Egypt and Jordan, for an unofficial 'brotherly' meeting in Riyadh. This strategic assembly is poised to set the stage for upcoming discussions of pressing regional issues.

The meeting is scheduled ahead of an emergency Arab summit, which will be hosted by Egypt on March 4. The primary focus of these high-level dialogues will be recent developments in the longstanding Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Observers view this initiative by the Saudi Crown Prince as a crucial step towards achieving regional solidarity and fostering collaborative efforts amongst Arab nations to address shared challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)