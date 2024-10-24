Tragedy Strikes: Man's Suicide at Police Station Sparks Outrage

In a tragic turn of events, a 30-year-old man who was called in for questioning regarding the disappearance of his wife reportedly took his life at a police station in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh. Officials confirmed that Guruchand Mandal, an employee of the health department, allegedly hanged himself using a scarf in the station's toilet.

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with crowds gathering at the police station and causing damage to vehicles. Authorities were compelled to use force to control the situation. The alarming event has fueled political tensions, with the opposition Congress party criticizing the ruling BJP over what they describe as a deteriorating law and order situation.

In response, Principal District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Sahu has called for a judicial enquiry into the matter. Congress leader Deepak Baij has also announced an eight-member committee to investigate the incident in depth, underscoring the party's demand for a thorough probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)