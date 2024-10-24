Explosive Tensions: Drug Cartels Ignite Violence in Guanajuato

A car bomb detonated outside a police station in Acambaro, Mexico, injuring three individuals, according to state prosecutors in Guanajuato.

Another blast in nearby Jerecuaro reportedly resulted in no casualties, highlighting the region's ongoing struggles with drug cartel violence.

Despite the violence, President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirms her commitment to a peaceful approach, advising the army against direct confrontations with cartels.

(With inputs from agencies.)