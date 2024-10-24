Left Menu

Explosive Tensions: Drug Cartels Ignite Violence in Guanajuato

A car bomb near a police station in Acambaro, Guanajuato injured three, while a second explosion in Jerecuaro caused no injuries. The attacks, likely tied to ongoing cartel turf wars, come as President Claudia Sheinbaum maintains a non-confrontational approach, urging the army to avoid direct conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Acambaro | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

A car bomb detonated outside a police station in Acambaro, Mexico, injuring three individuals, according to state prosecutors in Guanajuato.

Another blast in nearby Jerecuaro reportedly resulted in no casualties, highlighting the region's ongoing struggles with drug cartel violence.

Despite the violence, President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirms her commitment to a peaceful approach, advising the army against direct confrontations with cartels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

