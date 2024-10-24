Left Menu

Court Ruling Reinforces New York's Gun Control in Sensitive Locations

A federal appeals court has upheld significant parts of New York's gun control law, allowing bans on carrying weapons in sensitive areas like schools, parks, and Times Square. However, it rejected the prohibition in areas such as gas stations. The ruling complements a prior Supreme Court decision on gun rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court upheld large portions of New York's expansive gun control law, permitting the state to ban firearms in "sensitive" locations such as parks, schools, and Times Square. The decision, delivered by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, allows licensing officials to use discretion when approving gun licenses based on the applicant's character.

Despite upholding many aspects of the 2022 law, the court rejected the state's attempt to prohibit guns in private spaces accessible to the public, such as gas stations and supermarkets. The panel revisited the ruling following a Supreme Court clarification on constitutional gun ownership protections.

New York Attorney General Letitia James praised the decision as a victory for public safety, while gun rights advocates expressed disappointment, vowing to continue their battle for broader rights for gun owners in the state. The case, known as Antonyuk et al v James et al, will return to the U.S. District Court in Syracuse for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

