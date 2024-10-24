Court Ruling Reinforces New York's Gun Control in Sensitive Locations

A federal appeals court upheld large portions of New York's expansive gun control law, permitting the state to ban firearms in "sensitive" locations such as parks, schools, and Times Square. The decision, delivered by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, allows licensing officials to use discretion when approving gun licenses based on the applicant's character.

Despite upholding many aspects of the 2022 law, the court rejected the state's attempt to prohibit guns in private spaces accessible to the public, such as gas stations and supermarkets. The panel revisited the ruling following a Supreme Court clarification on constitutional gun ownership protections.

New York Attorney General Letitia James praised the decision as a victory for public safety, while gun rights advocates expressed disappointment, vowing to continue their battle for broader rights for gun owners in the state. The case, known as Antonyuk et al v James et al, will return to the U.S. District Court in Syracuse for further proceedings.

