Cyclone Dana: Averting Disaster in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the successful evacuation of thousands of residents due to Cyclone Dana's threat, with significant efforts to safeguard pregnant women. Over 1,600 births occurred at shelters, highlighting the state's robust response.

The state has relocated over 584,888 individuals to safety in 6,008 cyclone shelters, providing them with essentials like food, medicine, and water. The largest evacuation occurred in Balasore district, followed by Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak.

Majhi emphasized that the initial target of relocating 1 million people was adjusted due to the cyclone's trajectory. Coordination with Central officials, including updates to the Prime Minister, ensured satisfaction with the state's preparedness and response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)