China Condemns U.S. Actions Against Maritime Sectors
China's commerce ministry expresses strong dissatisfaction with new U.S. measures targeting China's shipbuilding and maritime sectors. It urged the U.S. to halt blame-shifting and rectify its actions while vowing to protect national interests if necessary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:44 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry has expressed strong dissatisfaction following the U.S. government's announcement of new measures targeting China's shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors, including imposing port fees on China-linked vessels.
In an official statement, the Chinese ministry urged Washington to cease its practice of blame-shifting and immediately correct what it termed 'wrong' actions.
Furthermore, the statement emphasized that China will closely monitor U.S. developments and will take necessary measures to protect its interests should the need arise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
