Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Court: Delay Sought in High-Profile Trial

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeking a two-month delay for his upcoming sex trafficking trial. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors allege he used his business empire for exploitation.

Jury selection is set for May 5, with the trial's opening statements on May 12. Combs' defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued for a postponement to better prepare for new charges filed on April 4. He also seeks more time to review crucial emails from an alleged victim.

Federal prosecutors oppose the delay, asserting that new charges do not introduce substantial new findings. Judge Arun Subramanian is considering various issues, including whether alleged victims can testify under pseudonyms. Combs, known for transforming artists in the 1990s and 2000s, has been in Brooklyn jail since September.

