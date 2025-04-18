Left Menu

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Court: Delay Sought in High-Profile Trial

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court to request a two-month delay in his sex trafficking trial. Combs faces charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. His defense claims the activities were consensual, while prosecutors emphasize the seriousness of the charges and reject the trial's postponement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:39 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Court: Delay Sought in High-Profile Trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeking a two-month delay for his upcoming sex trafficking trial. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors allege he used his business empire for exploitation.

Jury selection is set for May 5, with the trial's opening statements on May 12. Combs' defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued for a postponement to better prepare for new charges filed on April 4. He also seeks more time to review crucial emails from an alleged victim.

Federal prosecutors oppose the delay, asserting that new charges do not introduce substantial new findings. Judge Arun Subramanian is considering various issues, including whether alleged victims can testify under pseudonyms. Combs, known for transforming artists in the 1990s and 2000s, has been in Brooklyn jail since September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025