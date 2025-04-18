Tragic End Amidst Financial Dispute: The Hapur Murder Mystery

A chilling murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has come to light as police arrest a 20-year-old man accused of killing a 35-year-old woman. The victim's body was found near a cremation ground three days ago, according to authorities.

Hapur Nagar SHO Munish Pratap Singh disclosed that the tragic incident seemed tied to a deteriorating relationship and financial tensions between the young suspect and the deceased. The woman, identified as Anju, was allegedly pressuring the suspect for money, even threatening him with imprisonment.

In a desperate move influenced by severe distress, the suspect, Irshad, allegedly committed the murder with a sickle. He then attempted to cover up the crime by disposing of the body. Police have recovered the murder weapon and the victim's mobile phone, and the suspect is now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)