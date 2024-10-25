Haiti's Unrest: A Nation Under Siege by Armed Gangs

In the past week, more than 10,000 people in Haiti have found themselves internally displaced due to escalating gang activity in and around the capital, Port-au-Prince. This troubling assessment comes from the U.N. migration agency.

The latest figures reflect a worsening situation as, earlier this month, over 700,000 individuals were reported displaced, nearly doubling the numbers from six months prior. Gangs have extended their reach to towns beyond the city, establishing control and causing widespread chaos.

This unrest has resulted in catastrophic hunger levels, with gangs now posing dire threats to farmland and critical transportation routes. Efforts by international agencies to aid local police have proven inadequate, and recent incidents involving attacks on foreign vehicles underscore the deepening crisis.

