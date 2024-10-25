Australia and Britain Join Forces for a Greener Future

Australia and the UK are set to intensify their collaborative efforts in deploying renewable energy technologies, particularly focusing on green hydrogen and offshore wind. This strategic move aims to support both nations' decarbonisation goals and stimulate their industrial sectors, as announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

While specifics of the financial investment remain undisclosed, the leaders emphasized that the transition to net zero emissions by 2050 could unlock significant economic opportunities, generating new jobs and strengthening industry bases in Australia and Britain.

Both leaders highlighted the significance of the AUKUS defence pact, underscoring its role in enhancing Indo-Pacific security, while also confirming ongoing negotiations for a bilateral treaty to advance the SSN-AUKUS submarine initiative. Climate change was a focal point of the Commonwealth discussions, with rising sea levels posing a threat to numerous member nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)