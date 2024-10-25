Left Menu

Blinken Urges Diplomatic Efforts Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the urgency of diplomacy to resolve conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza. He expressed concern over civilian protection amid intensified military actions by Israel against Hezbollah. Diplomatic talks have focused on implementing UN Security Council resolutions and addressing humanitarian situations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:55 IST
Blinken Urges Diplomatic Efforts Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East
Representative Image Image Credit:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the pressing need for diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza, urging the protection of civilians amidst escalating violence. During a bilateral meeting in London, Blinken underscored the critical humanitarian concerns alongside efforts to implement key UN resolutions.

In his first Middle East visit since Israel's conflict escalation, triggered by the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Blinken met with regional leaders to seek solutions. Israel's intensified military campaign in Gaza and operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon have displaced millions and raised international humanitarian concerns.

In talks with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Blinken stressed the need for diplomatic resolutions and civilian safety in conflict areas. Despite calls from Western powers, Israel continues its military strategies, complicating potential peace efforts, while ongoing regional tensions demand urgent diplomatic action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024