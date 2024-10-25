Left Menu

Greek Ferry Crews Strike Compromises as National Holiday Nears

Greek ferry crews ended their strike early, easing the potential disruption to travel plans for thousands heading to the islands for a national holiday. The strike, which began on Tuesday, won concessions such as increased fines for working condition violations and improved unemployment benefits for seamen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:31 IST
Greek Ferry Crews Strike Compromises as National Holiday Nears
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a move to minimize disruption ahead of a national holiday, Greek ferry crews have curtailed their four-day strike. Initially set to end at midnight, the strike will now conclude by early Friday afternoon, ensuring that thousands of Greeks can travel to the islands for the long weekend.

The decision comes after the Greek seamen's union announced that they had secured concessions from the government. Key victories include increased penalties for breaches of working conditions and improved unemployment benefits for out-of-work seamen. Despite these gains, the union remains committed to pursuing their remaining demands.

This strike highlights ongoing tensions in Greece's labor sector, where unions continue to fight for rights lost during the austerity period following international bailouts from 2010 to 2018. Earlier this week, school teachers also participated in strikes, demanding better pay and job security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024