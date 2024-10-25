Greek Ferry Crews Strike Compromises as National Holiday Nears

In a move to minimize disruption ahead of a national holiday, Greek ferry crews have curtailed their four-day strike. Initially set to end at midnight, the strike will now conclude by early Friday afternoon, ensuring that thousands of Greeks can travel to the islands for the long weekend.

The decision comes after the Greek seamen's union announced that they had secured concessions from the government. Key victories include increased penalties for breaches of working conditions and improved unemployment benefits for out-of-work seamen. Despite these gains, the union remains committed to pursuing their remaining demands.

This strike highlights ongoing tensions in Greece's labor sector, where unions continue to fight for rights lost during the austerity period following international bailouts from 2010 to 2018. Earlier this week, school teachers also participated in strikes, demanding better pay and job security.

