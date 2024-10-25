Bribery Scandal Hits CGST Department in Madhya Pradesh

A superintendent from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department was apprehended on charges of bribery on Friday in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The Lokayukta police alleged that the official accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel, the accused, identified as CGST Superintendent Mukesh Tripathi, was caught while allegedly receiving the bribe in his office from an accounting firm owner.

The DSP stated that Tripathi demanded the bribe to restore a medical firm's registration and change the registered addresses and mobile numbers of three other companies. Although the police recovered the bribe amount from Tripathi, he is yet to be arrested, with a case filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

