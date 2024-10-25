Power Politics: Samajwadi Leader Fined in Electricity Theft Case

In a significant crackdown on electricity theft, the Uttar Pradesh power department has imposed a Rs 54 lakh fine on Firoz Khan, a former district president of the Samajwadi Party.

The case emerged after an inspection on October 20 in Sambhal revealed unauthorized electricity usage at Khan's private office, according to Executive Engineer Naveen Gautam.

Registered under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the case highlights a lack of an installed meter and a valid connection since 2012. Khan decries the allegations as politically motivated.

