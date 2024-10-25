North Korea's Troop Involvement: Tensions Flare Amid Russia-Ukraine War

North Korea has stated that any potential deployment of its troops to assist Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine would align with international law. However, the country has not confirmed whether such a deployment has taken place.

While Ukraine, along with the United States and other Western allies, asserts that they have evidence of North Korean troops being sent to Russia, both Pyongyang and the Kremlin previously dismissed these claims as unfounded. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin refrained from outright denying these allegations.

The situation is further complicated by North Korea's and Russia's closer ties since the conflict began, leading to a new mutual defense pact between the two nations. As tensions rise, the international community scrutinizes the legal implications of alleged troop movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)