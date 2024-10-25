Indian Trader Arrested in Kathmandu for Illegal Gold Deal

An Indian national was apprehended in Kathmandu on Friday due to his connection with an illegal gold transaction, according to police reports.

Following a tip-off, the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office conducted a special operation and detained Ananda Sahu, a local trader, for possessing 116.45 grams of gold without a proper invoice.

During the inquiry, Sahu revealed that the gold was owned by Prashanta Bera, a 35-year-old from near Kolkata, India, who was subsequently arrested in his rented residence in Bangemuda, Kathmandu, as confirmed by police officials.

