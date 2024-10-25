Indian Trader Arrested in Kathmandu for Illegal Gold Deal
Ananda Sahu, an Indian national, was arrested in Kathmandu for illegal possession of gold. Police received a tip-off and found Sahu holding 116.45 grams of gold without an invoice. The investigation revealed that the gold belonged to Prashanta Bera from Kolkata, who was later arrested.
An Indian national was apprehended in Kathmandu on Friday due to his connection with an illegal gold transaction, according to police reports.
Following a tip-off, the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office conducted a special operation and detained Ananda Sahu, a local trader, for possessing 116.45 grams of gold without a proper invoice.
During the inquiry, Sahu revealed that the gold was owned by Prashanta Bera, a 35-year-old from near Kolkata, India, who was subsequently arrested in his rented residence in Bangemuda, Kathmandu, as confirmed by police officials.
