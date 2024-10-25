Building Bridges: Government Partners to Boost Social Schemes

The government is ramping up efforts to collaborate with NGOs, knowledge partners, and religious organizations to ensure social schemes better serve those in need, according to a Social Justice and Empowerment ministry official.

At a World Bank-backed seminar on 'Economic Inclusion for Vulnerable Populations,' Secretary Amit Yadav stated the ministry aims to improve understanding and implementation of its programs for society's most marginalized segments.

The event, part of a consultation series, highlights global practices for local adaptation. Experts also discussed the impact of the National Rural Livelihood Mission and SvaNidhi Scheme, while World Bank specialists outlined strategies for strengthening India's social safety nets.

