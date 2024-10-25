Bravery Amidst Chaos: Valley's Heroes Stand Tall
Pakistani terrorists attacked an army section in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of two soldiers and two local porters. The terrorists targeted Kashmiri locals to spread fear. The Indian Army's prompt response thwarted further damage and highlighted their resolve to combat terrorism.
In a chilling incident, Pakistani terrorists have once again targeted the fragile peace in Kashmir. A brazen attack in the Gulmarg area resulted in the tragic loss of two Indian army soldiers and two local Kashmiri porters, a move aimed to evoke fear among the population.
The carnage occurred when a group of terrorists attacked an army column. Responding rapidly, the Indian troops forced the assailants to abandon their pursuit, leaving behind a weapon and a rucksack as they escaped into dense foliage. Despite the retreat, two soldiers, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Rifleman Jeevan Singh, tragically succumbed to their injuries.
Their sacrifice, along with that of local porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary, underscores the ongoing struggle against terror in the valley. The Indian Army remains undeterred in its mission to safeguard national security and promote peace in Kashmir, honoring the valor of those who laid down their lives.
