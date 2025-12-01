Pavlo Broshkov, a 20-year-old recruit, joined the Ukrainian army with dreams of defending his homeland and building a future for his family. However, the harsh realities of warfare shattered his aspirations, leaving him physically and emotionally scarred. Broshkov's story is a microcosm of a broader crisis affecting Ukraine's youth on the front lines.

Ukraine faces a critical shortage of soldiers as it contends with Russian advances in the east. The youth recruitment drive, launched to invigorate an aging military, seemed promising but quickly proved perilous. Many young volunteers like Broshkov are missing, wounded, or haunted by their experiences, reflecting the grim attrition rates of the conflict.

Despite the dangers, the call to serve remains potent. Broshkov, now recovering and reflecting on comrades lost in action, stands by his decision to fight. His resolve embodies a national sentiment, with many in Ukraine driven by the desire to protect their homeland at great personal cost.

