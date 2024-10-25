Left Menu

Judicial Shift: ICC Faces Delays in Netanyahu-Hamas Case

The International Criminal Court panel handling the case involving Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and senior Hamas leaders faces delays due to the replacement of a presiding judge on medical grounds. The decision to replace Romanian judge Iulia Motoc with Slovenian judge Beti Hohler may further delay proceedings.

The International Criminal Court panel reviewing arrest warrant requests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and key Hamas figures has encountered a procedural delay after the presiding judge, Iulia Motoc, was replaced for medical reasons.

The court's decision granted Motoc's request to step down to ensure the justice process is safeguarded, though the details remain confidential. Slovenian judge Beti Hohler, a new addition to the court, has been appointed as her successor.

This development may impact the timeline for addressing warrants sought by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who accused Netanyahu and others of war crimes. Both Israeli and Hamas officials have criticized the proceedings amid ongoing regional tensions.

