Sectarian Clashes Erupt in Syria's Sweida, Prompting Israeli Intervention

Sectarian violence in Sweida, Syria has escalated, resulting in at least 18 security forces' deaths. Clashes resumed in the predominantly Druze city, while Israel intervened by striking tanks in the province. The unrest is part of ongoing tensions following months of insecurity and minority group fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:37 IST
Sectarian Clashes Erupt in Syria's Sweida, Prompting Israeli Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intense sectarian clashes in the Syrian city of Sweida have resulted in the deaths of at least 18 security personnel, according to the country's Defence Ministry. The violence, which resumed on Monday, involved Druze militiamen and Bedouin tribal fighters, marking unprecedented turmoil in the predominantly Druze city.

Israel has also conducted strikes on tanks in the Sweida province, highlighting the region's fragile security situation. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the action as a warning to the Syrian regime, underscoring the importance of protecting Syrian Druze, a community that maintains deep ties with Israel.

This episode of violence follows a wave of kidnappings and ongoing sectarian tensions, further exacerbated by complex regional politics and fragile peace efforts. Syrian authorities are striving to reassert control over the province amid fears among minority groups and the strategic interests of neighboring states like Israel.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

