Sectarian Clashes Erupt in Syria's Sweida, Prompting Israeli Intervention

Intense sectarian clashes in the Syrian city of Sweida have resulted in the deaths of at least 18 security personnel, according to the country's Defence Ministry. The violence, which resumed on Monday, involved Druze militiamen and Bedouin tribal fighters, marking unprecedented turmoil in the predominantly Druze city.

Israel has also conducted strikes on tanks in the Sweida province, highlighting the region's fragile security situation. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the action as a warning to the Syrian regime, underscoring the importance of protecting Syrian Druze, a community that maintains deep ties with Israel.

This episode of violence follows a wave of kidnappings and ongoing sectarian tensions, further exacerbated by complex regional politics and fragile peace efforts. Syrian authorities are striving to reassert control over the province amid fears among minority groups and the strategic interests of neighboring states like Israel.