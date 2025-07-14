Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi's Silence Over Israeli Actions in Gaza

The Congress party criticized the Indian government's silence on the situation in Gaza, labeling the Prime Minister's lack of response as 'shameful.' Despite international questioning of Israeli tactics, the Modi administration maintains its stance, prioritizing relations with Israel over condemning the reported atrocities.

Updated: 14-07-2025 18:55 IST
On Monday, the Congress party condemned the Indian government's 'indifference' towards the ongoing conflict in Gaza, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning a blind eye to what they call Israeli 'genocide.' The party's general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted that even within Israel, voices of dissent, including a former prime minister, are emerging against these acts.

Ramesh expressed his disapproval of the government's silence, suggesting it contradicts India's historical stance on ethical issues. He emphasized that recent Israeli strikes have resulted in significant casualties, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. Health officials report at least 32 Palestinians, including children, were killed on Sunday.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas remains unresolved, with both parties holding firm to their demands. Israel insists on Hamas's surrender and disarmament, while Hamas seeks an end to hostilities and Israeli troop withdrawal in exchange for the release of hostages.

