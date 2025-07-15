Israeli Government Faces Turmoil Amid Ultra-Orthodox Party's Exit
An Israeli ultra-Orthodox party exits Netanyahu's coalition government over military draft exemptions, risking political stability amid the Gaza war. The departure leaves Netanyahu with a slim majority reliant on far-right parties. Talks on a Gaza truce face challenges, though an immediate threat to Netanyahu's rule is not evident.
An Israeli ultra-Orthodox party has announced its departure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, potentially destabilizing the leader's authority amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. United Torah Judaism is exiting due to disputes over military draft exemptions, further straining Netanyahu's slim majority.
The departure, set to take effect within 48 hours, forces Netanyahu to navigate a fragile political landscape. The prime minister is now more dependent on far-right parties that oppose concessions in Gaza ceasefire talks, as international mediators continue to push for a resolution.
The situation remains fluid, with Netanyahu's allies hoping for reconciliation. Shuki Friedman of the Jewish People Policy Institute expressed skepticism, citing wide gaps in draft law demands. Despite challenges, Netanyahu may utilize parliamentary recess to mend coalition rifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
