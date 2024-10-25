VP Calls for Unconditional Charity, Warns Against Influencing Faith Through Assistance

In an address at Adichunchanagiri University in B.G. Nagara, Karnataka, the Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlighted the importance of charity without ulterior motives, especially in a democratic society. Emphasizing India’s civilizational values, he stated that charity and assistance to the needy, marginalized, and vulnerable should come without "strings attached." He noted, "Our ethos tells us that charity should be given freely, without expectation or influence over faith or personal belief.”

Warning against practices where assistance aims to sway the faith of the recipient, Shri Dhankhar stressed the potential harm to India’s democratic and cultural fabric. He cautioned, "Charity that imprisons the freedom of faith in the guise of support threatens the spirit of nationalism and constitutional values."

Reflecting on India's longstanding commitment to inclusivity, the Vice-President observed that the country’s 5,000-year history exemplifies genuine inclusivity, a principle that can serve as a model worldwide. He stated, "Bharat can offer guidance to the world on inclusivity—something we have lived and not merely talked about." Dhankhar also pointed out that certain global interpretations of inclusivity may contradict India’s holistic approach and called for vigilance against these perspectives.

Commending the Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust, which operates 26 Shakha Maths globally and over 500 educational institutions, he lauded its dedication to serving marginalized communities, including schools specifically for the blind, deaf, and those with disabilities. Dhankhar remarked that this exemplary work provides a “befitting response” to critics of Sanatan Dharma.

Highlighting the role of religious institutions in times of crisis, he recalled the significant contributions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that their work often complements government initiatives. "Religious institutions have demonstrated solidarity with government efforts during calamities and crises, showcasing an invaluable societal partnership," he said.

Addressing the students, Shri Dhankhar urged them to look beyond traditional aspirations for government jobs, urging them to explore India’s expanding opportunities in sectors ranging from maritime to aerospace. "The opportunity basket is growing daily," he said. "India’s growth offers chances in fields across sea, land, sky, and space.”

The Vice-President also cautioned the youth against misinformation and disinformation, which he described as harmful to the nation’s well-being. "Misinformation is injurious to national health. As young citizens, it is your duty to counter these harmful tendencies," he advised.

Praising the visionary leadership of Adichunchanagiri Math, Shri Dhankhar commended the establishment of the university in the scenic foothills, calling it an "Aranyak for modern-day learners, philosophers, and seekers." He emphasized the importance of this environment for nurturing talent, character, and potential.

Prominent figures, including former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, HH Jagadguru Swami Parmatmananda Saraswati Ji, and Dr. M.A. Shekhar, Vice Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University, also attended the event.