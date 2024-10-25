Tragedy in Rowley Regis: Indefinite Hospital Order for Mother in Child's Death

An Indian-origin mother, Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, was sentenced indefinitely to a secure hospital after being convicted of killing her 10-year-old daughter, Shay Kang, in Rowley Regis, West Midlands.

The tragedy unfolded when West Midlands Police discovered Shay with fatal stab wounds at their home. Kaur initially faced murder charges but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility. The court considered extensive mental health reports before sentencing her to a hospital order.

The case has resonated deeply within the local community and beyond. Shay, described as a bright and joyful child, was a student at Brickhouse Primary School. Her unexpected death spurred an outpouring of grief, with tributes and fundraising efforts for her funeral initiated by the community.

