Illegal Firecrackers Bust in Sector 50 and Palam Vihar

Two individuals were apprehended in the Palam Vihar and Sector 50 areas for allegedly trafficking nearly one quintal of banned firecrackers, according to police reports on Friday.

Jitendra, hailing from Jaipur, was detained in Vyapar Kendra market on Thursday, with over 10 kilograms of illegal firecrackers found in his possession.

On the same day, Zakir, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Sector 49, with authorities seizing approximately 90 kilograms of banned firecrackers from him.

