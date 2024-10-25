Left Menu

Illegal Firecrackers Bust in Sector 50 and Palam Vihar

Two individuals were apprehended in Palam Vihar and Sector 50 for allegedly selling approximately 1 quintal of banned firecrackers. Jitendra, from Jaipur, had 10 kg of the illegal merchandise, while Zakir, from Uttar Pradesh, was found with 90 kg. Police seized the firecrackers during the operation.

Two individuals were apprehended in the Palam Vihar and Sector 50 areas for allegedly trafficking nearly one quintal of banned firecrackers, according to police reports on Friday.

Jitendra, hailing from Jaipur, was detained in Vyapar Kendra market on Thursday, with over 10 kilograms of illegal firecrackers found in his possession.

On the same day, Zakir, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Sector 49, with authorities seizing approximately 90 kilograms of banned firecrackers from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

