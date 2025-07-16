Left Menu

Jitendra Singh: Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir Awaits Timing, Trusts Modi's Assurance

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will occur at an appropriate time, urging trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment. Dismissing Congress leaders' demands for legislative action, Singh reiterated Modi's public assurance on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:50 IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh declared that the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will happen at an appropriate moment, urging the public to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances on the issue.

In a video interview with PTI, Singh dismissed as irrelevant the demands made by Congress leaders, including a letter from Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, seeking legislative action in the coming Monsoon session to restore statehood.

Singh insisted that the government's commitment has been expressed by the Prime Minister on multiple public platforms, promising that the restoration will be timely, respecting the promise made during the bifurcation of the Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

